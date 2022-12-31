10 Dr. Seuss quotes that will change your life

There is no one better than Dr. Seuss to show us that real wisdom means getting back to basics. Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, was the American writer and cartoonist whom we all know and love as the creator of Cat in the Hat and so many other delightful works.

Using rhyme, poetry, imagination and inspiration Dr. Seuss is a household name that families go back to again and again. His characters come alive with insights, humor and a sense of artistry that make Dr. Seuss one of the most original authors of all time. The real beauty of his work, however, is that it is timeless. Dr. Seuss quotes are as applicable to an 8-year old as they are to a 38-year old. His wisdom is simple, direct, approachable and most of all, fun. The following 10 quote countdown will stay with you forever…

1. Be yourself

Today you are you, and that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is you-er than you.