10 Dr. Seuss quotes that will change your life
Using rhyme, poetry, imagination and inspiration Dr. Seuss is a household name that families go back to again and again. His characters come alive with insights, humor and a sense of artistry that make Dr. Seuss one of the most original authors of all time. The real beauty of his work, however, is that it is timeless. Dr. Seuss quotes are as applicable to an 8-year old as they are to a 38-year old. His wisdom is simple, direct, approachable and most of all, fun. The following 10 quote countdown will stay with you forever…
1. Be yourself
Today you are you, and that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is you-er than you.
2. Dr. Seuss says don’t do the same over and over again
If you never did, you should. These things are fun, and fun is good.
3. You can choose
You have brains in your head. You have shoes on your feet.You can steer yourself in any direction you choose.
4. Book worm
The more you read, more things you will know. The more that you learn, more places you’ll go.
5. Dr. Seuss wants you to know that you are unique
Be who you are and say what you mean. Because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.
6. You are the one who has the power to conquer the world
Will you succeed? Yes indeed you will! Ninety-eight and three-quarters percent guaranteed.
7. Dr. Seuss believes that fun can be everywhere
From there to here, from here to there. Funny things are everywhere.
8. Dr. Seuss & Balance
Step with care and great tact. And remember that life is a great balancing act.
9. Changing the world
Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing’s going to change. It’s not.
10. You are the one who has the last word about your road
You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who will decide where to go…