EE.UU. reinicia operaciones en Jerusalén tras alto al fuego

Due to the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Home Front Command has lifted all restrictions, and the U.S. Embassy will be open as usual on Wednesday, June 25. The shelter in place orders for U.S. government employees and their family members has been lifted.

— U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) June 25, 2025