Hijastra de Kamala Harris rompe el silencio tras supuesta hospitalización después de la derrota en las elecciones

More MAGA bs against my family. Leave my kids alone!!! Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It’s ok to not feel great right now. We aren’t letting anyone break our family down. https://t.co/4LruHhFtsi

— Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) November 9, 2024