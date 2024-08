El Mayo Zambada escribe una inesperada carta descubriendo lo que le hicieron

BREAKING: Statement released by El Mayo Zambada through his lawyer says he was ambushed when expecting to meet Rubén Rocha Moya, the governor of Sinaloa, and Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, politician who was killed on the days of the arrests. pic.twitter.com/iXLq6EC3AD

— Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) August 10, 2024