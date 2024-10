El FBI reporta el arresto de un hombre afgano que supuestamente planeó un ataque el día de las elecciones en EEUU

🚨BREAKING: This is 27-year-old Nasir Tawhedi. He lives in Oklahoma City and has now been charged, accused of plotting an Election Day terror attack in the name of ISIS.

I will post a few screenshots from the DOJ’s unsealed complaint to this thread: pic.twitter.com/8NnwJru6xQ

— Abigail Ogle📝 (@KOCOAbigail) October 8, 2024