El elegido de Trump para el Pentágono es señalado de «amenaza».

This is Pete Hegseth, Trump’s Choice for the Secretary of Defense, an extremely important and Powerful Role within the Inner Cabinet of any American President…

Why did President Trump select Hegseth for this Role? Well, Hegseth is a Major within the United States Army, and a… pic.twitter.com/ABNz1KXqO2

— Charlie Freak (@charliefreak1) November 15, 2024