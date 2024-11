El atuendo de Ivanka Trump en la noche electoral desata teorías.

Jill Biden @FLOTUS hasn’t posted on X since the middle of October – nothing in support of Kamala Harris.

Today, she shows up in red at the polls.

She’s managing Trump level trolling right now; the smartest thing she’s done in 4 years.

I’m, actually, proud of her. pic.twitter.com/BqcVIA1BzO

— 🇺🇸 Straight Talk Turncoat 🇺🇸 (@GAonMyMind99) November 6, 2024