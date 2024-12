Ejecutan a Kevin Ray Underwood en Oklahoma: Se convierte en la última inyección letal del año

From the Missouri Department of Corrections:

Marcellus Williams’s last meal was served at 10:53 a.m. It included chicken wings and tater tots.

His last visit was with Imam Jalahii Kacem

his last statement pic.twitter.com/CEDiyjgiOl

