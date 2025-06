Las últimas palabras de Richard Gerald Jordan: El veterano de Vietnam ejecutado por un crimen horrendo

TODAY: Mississippi is scheduled to carry out the execution of Richard Gerald Jordan for the murder of his wife Edwina Marter in 1976.

Jordan was notable for being the longest serving inmate in the U.S, and his execution will be the first in the state in 3 years.

— Friday-Justice-Obsessions (@death_row0506) June 25, 2025