EEUU emite alerta de viaje para México por violencia armada

Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico: There have been reports of gunfire and roadblocks in the city of Culiacan in Sinaloa state. U.S. citizens should remain alert for potential violence and are advised to avoid travel in and around Culiacan. We remind U.S. citizens that Sinaloa is… pic.twitter.com/qKQvkzlkKS

