How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10 for free. In this post, I'll cover the basics of how to install Windows 10 as an upgrade on older hardware.

I’ll also talk about the licensing issues involved, which are as always confusing. I wrote and published the first version of this post in early , shortly after Microsoft’s initial free upgrade offer ended.

When I downloaded the Windows 10 upgrade tool and ran it on an old Windows 7 PC, I fully expected that the upgrade would fail activation and I’d be asked for a product key. For the past five-plus years, I have repeated those steps on test PCs at regular intervals and confirmed that the free upgrade tool still works.

I continue to receive email messages regularly from readers offering firsthand reports that their free upgrades were successful, with no purchase or product key required. A small number of readers have reported that the upgrade fails because of a Setup error or a compatibility block.

Before getting started, I recommend a few preliminary tasks that can head off potential problems:.

With those preliminaries out of the way, go to the Download Windows 10 webpage and click the Download now button. After the download completes, double-click the executable file to run the Media Creation Tool. That option installs the most recent version of Windows It typically takes about an hour, depending on your hardware.

Having an SSD as your system drive is the best way to speed up the process. If you know you’ll want to upgrade to Windows 10 on more than one PC, or if you just want more flexibility in the event that the instant upgrade fails, choose the second option and save the installation files to a USB drive or as an ISO file.

The download takes a little time but when it’s complete, you can run the Windows Setup program manually to install Windows 10 on any PC running any supported Windows version sorry, this won’t work with PCs running Windows Vista or Windows XP. The exact steps depend on which download option you chose:. Then just follow the prompts to complete the upgrade to Windows All your apps and data files will be available.

The digital license is associated with that specific device, which means you can reformat the disk and perform a clean installation of the same edition of Windows 10 anytime. Editors Note: Windows 11 arrived in See our Windows 11 system requirements guide to see if your laptop or desktop is compatible. Windows 11 is a free upgrade, much like Windows Microsoft shut down its free Windows 10 upgrade program in November Or, so we thought.

It turns out, you can still upgrade to Windows 10 without spending a dime. It turns out there are several methods of upgrading from older versions of Windows Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.

You can give it a try and see what happens. Note that you must perform this from your current Windows 7. What was the problem that occurred using Windows Update and the MCT and at what stage of the installation? This is the only version that installed properly: All other ways would hang on the second reboot.

Windows 10 was released with a free upgrade offer that lasted for 1 year. Use a Windows 7 or Windows 8. Assistive Technologies Offer Microsoft is offering Windows 10 for free for customers who use "assistive technologies". Reinstall Windows 10 If you took advantage of the free upgrade offer, or you obtained Windows 10 using the methods in this article, you can reinstall Windows 10 on that same machine however many times you'd like without providing a product key.

Now on to my next machine, my daughter's Lenovo S netbook, running Windows 7 Starter. AS part of this process, the checker tells me It takes a long time on such a slow machine so I cant be sitting next to it for the whole process.

I have let it try to upgrade twice by following the prompts and once by using the USB. Before updating, please refer to the Windows release information status for known issues to confirm your device is not impacted. To get started, you will first need to have a license to install Windows You can then download and run the media creation tool.

For more information on how to use the tool, see the instructions below. Note : Before you install Windows 10, check to make sure your PC meets the system requirements for Windows We also recommend going to the PC manufacturer’s website for any additional info about updated drivers and hardware compatibility.

After downloading and installing, the tool will walk you through how to set up Windows 10 on your PC. All Windows 10 editions are available when you select Windows 10, except for Enterprise edition.

Follow these steps to create installation media USB flash drive or DVD you can use to install a new copy of Windows 10, perform a clean installation, or reinstall Windows If you have Office or earlier and choose to perform a clean install of Windows 10, you will need to locate your Office product key. For tips on locating your product key, check Find your Office product key or Enter the product key for your Office program.

Select the language, edition, and architecture bit or bit for Windows After completing the steps to install Windows 10, please check that you have all the necessary device drivers installed. Better safe than sorry. In the end, if Microsoft wanted to stop people from using these versions, they could do it.

You can find third-party vendors who sell Windows 10 manufacturer keys at a bargain. Going through these companies enables you to purchase the keys at half or even lower of the full Microsoft price. While it may sound like a scam, you can find reliable vendors who just happen to have a good price, but you need to stay on your toes.

What customers need to do is hunt for trustworthy key vendors who offer incredible bargains. Easier said than done, though. But overall, we still suggest shopping around. As you can guess, it is very much possible to still upgrade and get Windows 10 for free in You just need to follow our methods covered above — from using your existing Windows 7 or Windows 8.

Windows 10 is required to upgrade to Windows Here’s why you need to update today. Alison was previously an editor at TechRepublic. Time is running out to upgrade to Windows Microsoft no longer offers support for Windows 7, and now the company has launched Windows If you’re still running an older version of Windows, keep in mind that Windows 11 will only be available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 users, not older versions.

Anyone on older operating systems will have to pay to upgrade. The FAQ on a separate page even called it a “free upgrade offer extension” and pointedly noted that it was not limited to specific assistive technologies. I regularly use the Magnifier utility in Windows, which is indisputably an assistive technology. Of course, I’m not a lawyer, and this column isn’t legal advice. But I will say that I am personally confident in the activation status of any PC upgraded using the tool on that page during the eligibility period.

This extension was, I think, a very large nod and a wink, designed to make it easy for those who wanted a Windows 10 upgrade to still get it while placating the OEM partners who were none too happy about the year-long emphasis on upgrades rather than new PC sales. Alas, I say “was,” because the extension which was itself extended officially ended on Jan.

The page that formerly ran an Upgrade Assistant now returns an error message. The big question now is whether Microsoft will ever turn off the code on its activation servers that dispenses digital licenses after an upgrade from an earlier Windows version. I’ve continued to test that scenario, and I can confirm, long after the end of support for Windows 7, that it still works.

I continue to hear from readers sharing their experiences. If you’ve used this technique on a PC, send a note to edbott at realworldwindows dot com to let me know how it went for you.

Note: This article was originally published in January It has been updated multiple times since then to reflect the most current information.

Anyone still using an older version of Windows should figure out how to upgrade to Windows 10 for free. Getting that Windows 10 free upgrade may not seem within reach, now that Microsoft has let expire its free upgrade offer to Windows 7 and Windows 8 users. Yet, the actual tools for it are still available and fairly accessible. And, anyone wanting to make the leap can do so easily. Why are you still able to upgrade to Windows 10 for free in ? It makes sense when you think about it.

Windows 10 has never really been free. There was a period of time when Microsoft offered free upgrades to Windows 7 and Windows 8. Still, a loophole remains that allows you to get Windows 10 for nothing. Basically, the steps for upgrading to Windows 10 for free from Windows 7 and Windows 8.

Internet connection : Some versions of Windows 10 require an internet connection during setup. Check out our pick of the best laptops for inspiration and buying advice on getting a new machine, whatever your budget. This will also give you the option of keeping your files and apps during the installation process. You can find more detailed instructions on this process here. Enter in your Windows 7 or Windows 8 licence key, and you should soon have a Windows 10 running — for free.

You can find third-party vendors who sell Windows 10 manufacturer keys at a bargain. A digital license connects your windows 10 free upgrade microsoft Windows platform to a key embedded in prebuilt systems from Dinocapture windows 10, Dell, HP, and so on. Any content on the flash drive will be deleted. Follow these steps to create installation media USB flash drive or DVD you can use to install a new copy of Windows 10, perform a clean installation, or reinstall Windows

