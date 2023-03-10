How to Install Windows 10 in Parallels Desktop for Mac – Parallels Blog.Install Windows 11 on MAC using Parallels Desktop

That process is trickier and more involved than installing Windows 11 on a PC, but it is doable with the right software, specifically Parallels Desktop Using the latest version of the popular Parallels Desktop application, you can install paraolels x86 version of Windows 11 on an Intel-based Mac without much fuss. You will need a product key for Windows to 01 it within Parallels Desktop. But anyone can check out Parallels Desktop for free through a full-featured day trial.

Click the dropdown menu for Select Download and choose Windows Click the Download button. Select the product language and click Confirm.

Next, download and install the trial version or one of the paid editions of Parallels Desktop Follow the installation steps. At the end of the installation, the software asks if you want to install Windows 10 Figure B. At this point, you have two options. You can allow Parallels Desktop to install Windows 10 automatically and then upgrade to Windows Alternatively, you can download windows 10 iso for parallels the automated process to install Windows 10 and instead install Windows 11 directly.

At the window download windows 10 iso for parallels Download and Install Windows 10, click Skip. Click Continue Figure C. At the next screen, click the link for Select a File.

Click Continue to start the нажмите чтобы увидеть больше. At the next как сообщается здесь, enter the license key for Windows Uncheck the box for Enter Windows License Downlad for faster installation if you wish to bypass this for now.

Click Continue. At the next screen, select the edition of Windows 11 that you want to install, such as Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro. Click Done Figure E. At the next screen, confirm the name and location for Windows Check the option for Customize settings before installation. Click Create Figure F. At the Windows 11 configuration window, select the section for Hardware.

Close the configuration window and click Continue. Windows 11 then installs. After the installation, click the Windows 11 screen to continue. Sign in with a Parallels account.

Windows 11 opens as a virtual machine inside Parallels Desktop. At the end of the installation, the program tells you that источник статьи need download windows 10 iso for parallels installation image with an Widnows operating system. Return to the installation and click Continue. If not, click the button for Choose Manually to browse to the file and select it. At download windows 10 iso for parallels next screen, keep Windows 11 as the name.

Нажмите чтобы узнать больше the destination path as the larallels. Download windows 10 iso for parallels check the box for По этому адресу settings before installation. Click Create Figure K. Parallels starts to create the virtual machine for Windows The Windows configuration screen then appears.

Click the category for Hardware and select CPU and memory. Click the button for Manual. An entry for the TPM chip then shows up at the bottom. After the installation finishes, click the Installation Complete window. Windows 11 is now ready for you to use. By moving or shrinking the Windows 11 VM window, you can access your Mac desktop and applications. You can also run your Parallelx 11 VM in different modes and sizes.

In Parallels Desktop, click the View menu to see the available options. Full screen uses the entire screen for Windows Picture in Picture reduces it to a small thumbnail image. Coherence mode puts a Windows 11 icon on the Dock where you can dodnload the Start menu and run Windows apps alongside Mac apps Figure M. Be your download windows 10 iso for parallels Microsoft insider by reading these Windows and Office tips, tricks, and cheat sheets.

