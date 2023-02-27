Download and install or reinstall Office , Office , or Office – Microsoft Support

Download Microsoft Office Standard | Official ISO

Office will reach the end of support on April 11, If you are still using Office , upgrade to Microsoft and stay supported. Find more information here. Become a better writer with smart tools that help you create impressive documents. Excel does complex analyses for you, empowering you to be the master of your data.

Maximize the visual impact of your presentations with PowerPoint in Microsoft Get organized with OneNote, the digital notebook that lets you type, draw, and more. Microsoft plans include premium versions of these applications plus other services that are enabled over the Internet, including online storage with OneDrive and Skype minutes for home use. Microsoft plans are available as a monthly or annual subscription. Learn more. See system requirements for compatible versions of Windows and macOS, and for other feature requirements.

However, Internet access is required to install and activate all the latest releases of Office suites and all Microsoft subscription plans. For Microsoft plans, Internet access is also needed to manage your subscription account, for example to install Office on other PCs or to change billing options.

Internet access is also required to access documents stored on OneDrive, unless you install the OneDrive desktop app. You should also connect to the Internet regularly to keep your version of Office up to date and benefit from automatic upgrades. To reactivate your Office applications, reconnect to the Internet. Documents that you have created belong fully to you.

If you cancel your subscription or it expires, you can still access and download all your files by signing in to OneDrive directly using the Microsoft account you used to set up Microsoft You do lose the additional storage that comes with your subscription, so you must save your files elsewhere or buy more OneDrive storage if your OneDrive account exceeds the free storage quota.

If you purchase an auto-renew subscription, your subscription starts when you complete your purchase. You can purchase auto-renew subscriptions from Office If you purchase a pre-paid subscription, your subscription starts when you activate your subscription and land on your My Account page. You can purchase pre-paid subscriptions from a retailer or reseller, or a Microsoft support agent.

If you have an active Microsoft Family subscription, you can share it with up to five members of your household six total.

To add someone to your subscription, visit www. Each person you add will receive an email with the steps they need to follow. Once they have accepted and completed the steps, their information, including the installs they are using, will appear on your My Account page.

You can stop sharing your subscription with someone or remove a device they are using at www. When you use cloud-based services, your IT infrastructure resides off your property off-premises , and is maintained by a third party hosted , instead of residing on a server at your home or business on-premises that you maintain.

With Microsoft , for example, information storage, computation, and software are located and managed remotely on servers owned by Microsoft. Many services you use every day are a part of the cloud—everything from web-based email to mobile banking and online photo storage. Upgrade from Office to Microsoft See options for home See options for work See options for enterprise.

Still using Office ? Achieve more with the always up-to-date apps and services in Microsoft Support for Office is ending Office will reach the end of support on April 11, Access all of your docs, photos, and videos whenever—and wherever—you need them.

Solve critical issues and get the answers you need. Ready for Microsoft ? Familiar apps with all the latest features. Previous Next. Get more done with an intelligent inbox and focus on the emails that matter most. Simple tools to help you create professional newsletters, brochures, and more.

Top Questions. Expand all Collapse all. How do I know if my computer can run Microsoft ? Is internet access required for Microsoft ? Will I still have control of my documents with Microsoft Yes. When would my subscription start? How do I share Microsoft with the rest of my household?

Microsoft Office resources. Office support Find account support, app training, and usage tips. Other versions of Office Learn about other versions of Office and how you can upgrade to the new Microsoft Office My account. Microsoft is the latest version of Office. Previous versions include Office , Office , and Office Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Follow Microsoft

