Donald Trump y Robert Kennedy Jr. comparten el escenario por primera vez

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s day:

2:45 ET: Drops out of the presidential race and endorses Donald Trump for president.

3:12 ET: The Kennedy family releases a statement, condemning their brother for his decision to support Trump.

4:30 ET: Kennedy shows up at Trump’s rally in front… pic.twitter.com/GXZxpkM5Zv

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2024