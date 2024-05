¡No cooperará! Trump decide no testificar en su juicio penal por falsificar documentos

Donald Trump decides not to testify at his New York trial. I guess Stormy Daniels was right when she posted a while back on X: «Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh … wait. Nevermind.» https://t.co/dtmzN6AsnI via @azcentral

— E.J. Montini (@ejmontini) May 21, 2024