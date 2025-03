DEYNA CASTELLANOS EN EXCLUSIVA CON MUNDONOW.

A year later, Deyna Castellanos scored this spectacular last minute goal against Cameroon at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to advance them past the group stages. Deyna finished 3º in both the Puskas Award and The Best FIFA Women’s Player.pic.twitter.com/AxdRoIzvDb

— FUTVE English (@FUTVEEnglish) September 26, 2021