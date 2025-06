Deportación de Emerson Colindres conmueve a Cincinnati: un joven prometedor pierde su sueño

JUST IN: Emerson Colindres was deported to Honduras this morning, sources tell me.

The 19-year-old HS grad was moved from the Butler County jail yesterday to an ICE processing center in Louisiana.

Colindres’ mother said she moved them here when he was 8 to seek asylum. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/75hnFjvanN

— Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) June 18, 2025