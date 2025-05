Denuncian posible negligencia médica en la muerte de dos migrantes detenidos en EE. UU.

44 year-old Maksym Chernyak died in ICE custody. He was a refugee from Ukraine with legal stay to be in the USA through Aug. 23, 2026. His wife said her husband did not understand why he was transferred by ICE to Krome Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/QG35pf9Edm

— Marine’s Wife &Mother (@JaneMella01) April 1, 2025