Dc universe free for pc

Home Discussions Workshop Market Broadcasts. Change language. Install Steam. Your Store Your Store. Categories Categories. Special Sections. Player Support. Community Hub. Dimensional Ink Games. Daybreak Game Company. Become one of a new breed of Heroes or Villains and wield incredible powers as you go to war with legendary characters such as Batman, Superman, Lex Luthor and The Joker. Recent Reviews:. All Reviews:.

Share Embed. Read Critic Reviews. Free to Play. Play Game. Add all DLC to Cart. View Community Hub. All Episodes are now free for all players! Key Features Fast-paced action combat where you control every blow your character strikes.

Choose your side — Hero or Villain — and customize your character on its path to becoming a legend in the DC Universe. Explore the DC Universe; walk the darkened streets of Gotham City, investigate the mysteries of the futuristic cityscape of Metropolis, and travel to legendary locations such as Arkham Asylum and the Watchtower. See all. Customer reviews. Overall Reviews:. Review Type. All 18, Positive 14, Negative 3, All 18, Steam Purchasers Other 18, All Languages 18, Your Languages 10, Customize.

DC Universe is the ultimate membership for DC fans. Featuring exclusive shows and movies, thousands of comics, a vast database of intel, access to limited merchandise, and a place in the DC community.

DC Universe Online is a Free-to-Play, massive multiplayer online action game set in the popular DC Universe. Become one of a new breed of Heroes. 8/10 (70 votes) – Download DC Universe Online Free. DC Universe Online is a recreation of the DC universe for its followers all over the world.





There are two factions to choose from: heroes or villains. You can choose your gender, build, personality e. The XP Girls gameplay video: Cards are periodically dropped into locations, giving unique abilities and upgrades to your already existing ones.

The color palette allows you to set 4 presets for your costume. There are preset characters. The first mission is to escape from the spaceship, after which you will be accepted into two factions: the Justice League or the Secret Society of Super-Villains. Complete quests, fight, and pump up abilities. It retains the key features: level system, raids, progression, etc. The world is represented by a huge open world. The customization level is such that the character’s powers will also be available to modify during the creation process.

The stories take place both in Gotham City and Metropolis , with a rather good recreation of the general aspect of these cities if the graphics are compared to the drawings used in the DC Comics collections of the last decade.

Furthermore, depending on the faction that the players belong to superheroes or villains , they will also have access to other specific locations Justice League Watchtower or the Hall of Doom.

The recreation of both the characters and their powers is also rather good , reaching a rather high quality level for an online game, because even despite this quality they don’t require an excessive effort from the Internet connection , thus being able to avoid crashes. Therefore, you only have to choose which faction and download DC Universe Online for free and you’ll be able to start playing as one of your favorite comic characters.

Create your superhero or villain and fight against your enemies Vote 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Requirements and additional information:. This download is an installer that requires an active Internet connection to finish installing the game. It’s necessary to have or create a Sony Station account to play. Antony Peel. Software languages.

