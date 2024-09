Reportan que profesor de matemáticas fue víctima del tiroteo en Georgia mientras los testigos describen el horror de caminar entre «sangre y cuerpos»

David Phenix, a coach and special education teacher at Apalachee High School, was shot in the foot and hip during the school shooting. His daughter shared he is stable after surgery. Please keep the AHS community in your prayers. #ApalacheeHigh #SchoolShooting #DavidPhenix pic.twitter.com/gHBBFwjdPC

— British Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) September 4, 2024