¿Cuándo se lanzará la Nintendo Switch 2 y cuánto costará?

Nintendo Switch 2 specs:

– Larger 7.9″ LCD 1080p screen

– 120 FPS and 4K HDR support while docked

– 256 GB internal storage

– Custom processor made by NVIDIA

– MicroSD Express memory card reader

– New ‘mouse’ functionality

– USB-C port supports new clip-on camera

— Nintendo Switch 2 News (@NinSwitchIntel) April 2, 2025