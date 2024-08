Confirman tornado en EEUU y activan la alerta

🚨#BREAKING: The national weather service has issued a particular dangerous situation tornado warning for a confirmed large damaging tornado that is on the ground ⁰

📌#MoundCity | #SouthDakota

The National Weather Service has issued a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation)… pic.twitter.com/b50iEDUBGL

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 29, 2024