Confirman terremoto de 5.5 grados sacudió partes de Nevada

🚨#BREAKING: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has struck parts of Nevada reports a light to moderate shaking⁰⁰📌#CarsonCity | #Nevada

Just moments ago, east of Carson City, Nevada, the United States Geological Survey reported a 5.7-magnitude earthquake. Numerous people in the city… pic.twitter.com/tgQ9zHb9rQ

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 9, 2024