Cierran la autopista de peaje Reagan después de un incendio cerca de Aurora, Illinois

A lot of smoke on the Reagan Tollway, due to a crash involving a semi that caught fire WB at Farnsworth. ALL LANES ARE CLOSED, with #ChicagoTraffic diverted off at Eola.

Consider Butterfield,#Aurora @WBBMNewsradio pic.twitter.com/8OxWvR3gG8

— #ChicagoTraffic NewsRadio 105.9 WBBM (@WBBM1059Traffic) July 1, 2024