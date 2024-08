Apuñalan a múltiples personas en festival de música en Alemania y confirman saldo mortal

#BREAKING: Mass stabbing attack being reported at the Music Festival of Diversity in Solingen, West Germany. 9 people have been stabbed as per initial reports out of which 3 have been killed on the spot. As per eyewitnesses, the assailant is an Arab man who is now on the run. pic.twitter.com/SOPYqOvvUg

— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 23, 2024