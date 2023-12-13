Christmas table with LALA® cheeses
- LALA® presents a sophisticated option as an entry
- He is the perfect ‘host’ for a Christmas or New Year’s evening
- Enjoy the mix of flavors and textures!
LALA® presents you this cheese board as an appetizer option for Christmas or New Year’s dinner.
It is a sophisticated and delicious option, capable of captivating diners from the first bite.
This artistic presentation of flavors and textures offers a wide variety of cheeses, from the creamy Queso fresco LALA® to the melting Queso Oaxaca LALA® and the versatile Queso Panela LALA®.
The incorporation of sausages such as ham, salami or sausage adds a salty and meaty note that perfectly complements the selection of cheeses.
Christmas table with LALA® cheeses, a delight for the palate
The crackers provide the ideal crunchy texture to contrast with the softness of the cheeses.
The sensory experience is elevated with the inclusion of a mix of nuts, offering a contrast of intense flavors and a variety of textures between each bite.
The careful decoration with rosemary branches not only adds an aesthetic touch, but also offers a subtle herbaceous aroma that envelops the festive table.
Ingredients
LALA® fresh cheese
LALA® Oaxaca Cheese
LALA® Panela Cheese
Ham (any preference)
Salami or Salchichón
Cookies
Grapes
Strawberries
Nut mix
Cherri Tomatoes
Olives (optional)
Rosemary branches to decorate
Cheese Preparation
Cut the LALA® Panela Cheese into small triangles, but without undoing the circle in which it is presented.
Then chop the LALA® Fresh Cheese into small squares.
Undo the strips of the LALA® Oaxaca Cheese and make small wrappers held with a toothpick.
Arrange the cheeses in sections on the wooden board for an attractive presentation.
Arrange the sausages
Chop the ham slices into four triangle-shaped parts.
Make sausage rolls.
Arrange all the sausages in elegant folds around the board.
Distribute the cookies, fruits and other ingredients
Place the cookies of your choice in a designated area to add texture and variety.
Strategically distribute the grapes and strawberry halves on different parts of the board.
Add nuts and scatter them between the cheeses and fruits for a contrast of flavors and textures.
Arrange the halved cherry tomatoes in groups for a fresh and juicy touch.
The optional
If you decide to use olives, spread them out in small piles for those who wish to enjoy them.
Add sprigs of rosemary between cheeses and other elements for a visually appealing presentation.
Invite your guests to help themselves and experiment with different combinations of cheeses, sausages, fruits and accompaniments.
Now, your Christmas Board with LALA® cheeses is ready to enjoy! For more recipes, click HERE.