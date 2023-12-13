LALA® presents a sophisticated option as an entry

He is the perfect ‘host’ for a Christmas or New Year’s evening

Enjoy the mix of flavors and textures!

LALA® presents you this cheese board as an appetizer option for Christmas or New Year’s dinner.

It is a sophisticated and delicious option, capable of captivating diners from the first bite.

This artistic presentation of flavors and textures offers a wide variety of cheeses, from the creamy Queso fresco LALA® to the melting Queso Oaxaca LALA® and the versatile Queso Panela LALA®.

The incorporation of sausages such as ham, salami or sausage adds a salty and meaty note that perfectly complements the selection of cheeses.

Christmas table with LALA® cheeses, a delight for the palate

The board becomes a visual delight with the inclusion of fresh and colorful elements, such as red and green grapes, juicy strawberries and cherry tomatoes that provide a refreshing balance.

The crackers provide the ideal crunchy texture to contrast with the softness of the cheeses.

The sensory experience is elevated with the inclusion of a mix of nuts, offering a contrast of intense flavors and a variety of textures between each bite.

The careful decoration with rosemary branches not only adds an aesthetic touch, but also offers a subtle herbaceous aroma that envelops the festive table.