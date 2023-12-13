Lo Último Entretenimiento Podcasts Sport Clima Dinero
Christmas table with LALA® cheeses

Christmas table with LALA® cheeses

This Christmas cheese board with LALA® is a sophisticated and elegant option to serve as an appetizer to your holiday guests.
Por 
PHOTO: LALA®
  • LALA® presents a sophisticated option as an entry
  • He is the perfect ‘host’ for a Christmas or New Year’s evening
  • Enjoy the mix of flavors and textures!

LALA® presents you this cheese board as an appetizer option for Christmas or New Year’s dinner.

It is a sophisticated and delicious option, capable of captivating diners from the first bite.

This artistic presentation of flavors and textures offers a wide variety of cheeses, from the creamy Queso fresco LALA® to the melting Queso Oaxaca LALA® and the versatile Queso Panela LALA®.

The incorporation of sausages such as ham, salami or sausage adds a salty and meaty note that perfectly complements the selection of cheeses.

Christmas table with LALA® cheeses, a delight for the palate

Christmas cheese board with LALA®
Christmas cheese board with LALA® / PHOTO: LALA®

The board becomes a visual delight with the inclusion of fresh and colorful elements, such as red and green grapes, juicy strawberries and cherry tomatoes that provide a refreshing balance.

The crackers provide the ideal crunchy texture to contrast with the softness of the cheeses.

The sensory experience is elevated with the inclusion of a mix of nuts, offering a contrast of intense flavors and a variety of textures between each bite.

The careful decoration with rosemary branches not only adds an aesthetic touch, but also offers a subtle herbaceous aroma that envelops the festive table.

Ingredients

panela cheese, Oaxaca cheese, grapes, cherry tomato, nuts
PHOTO: LALA®

LALA® fresh cheese

LALA® Oaxaca Cheese

LALA® Panela Cheese

Ham (any preference)

Salami or Salchichón

Cookies

Grapes

Strawberries

Nut mix

Cherri Tomatoes

Olives (optional)

Rosemary branches to decorate

Cheese Preparation

Christmas table with LALA® cheeses
Christmas table with LALA® cheeses/ PHOTO: LALA®

Cut the LALA® Panela Cheese into small triangles, but without undoing the circle in which it is presented.

Then chop the LALA® Fresh Cheese into small squares.

Undo the strips of the LALA® Oaxaca Cheese and make small wrappers held with a toothpick.

Arrange the cheeses in sections on the wooden board for an attractive presentation.

Arrange the sausages

ham, sausages, chop ham, Sabor, MundoNOW
PHOTO: LALA®
Cut the salami into thin slices.

Chop the ham slices into four triangle-shaped parts.

Make sausage rolls.

Arrange all the sausages in elegant folds around the board.

Distribute the cookies, fruits and other ingredients

Christmas table with LALA® cheeses
Christmas table with LALA® cheeses/ PHOTO: LALA®

Place the cookies of your choice in a designated area to add texture and variety.

Strategically distribute the grapes and strawberry halves on different parts of the board.

Add nuts and scatter them between the cheeses and fruits for a contrast of flavors and textures.

Arrange the halved cherry tomatoes in groups for a fresh and juicy touch.

The optional

chopping board, cheese board, rosemary, cherry tomato
PHOTO: LALA®

If you decide to use olives, spread them out in small piles for those who wish to enjoy them.

Add sprigs of rosemary between cheeses and other elements for a visually appealing presentation.

Invite your guests to help themselves and experiment with different combinations of cheeses, sausages, fruits and accompaniments.

Now, your Christmas Board with LALA® cheeses is ready to enjoy! For more recipes, click HERE.

