Ganador de 1.300 millones de dólares del Powerball es un inmigrante y tiene cáncer

🚨#BREAKING: An immigrant from Laos Asia battling cancer has won 1.3 billion dollars for playing the Powerball jackpot⁰⁰📌#Salem | #Oregon

Cheng Saephan, an immigrant from Laos Asia living in Salem Oregon has won a historic $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month. Despite… pic.twitter.com/KAkAT4rwty

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 29, 2024