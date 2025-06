Congresista Giménez defiende centro de detención del ICE mientras migrantes claman ayuda

At Florida’s Krome Detention Camp, Cuban immigrants formed a human “SOS” because ICE is running a hellhole, not a facility.

Built for 600, it’s packed with 1,700 people—forced to sleep on floors, eat rotten food, and defecate in front of each other. Two have already died this… pic.twitter.com/WH55Bv25kZ

— Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) June 6, 2025