Capturado en México narcotraficante guatemalteco muy buscado.

Mexico: Aler Baldomero Samayoa Recinos, known as Chicharra, a suspected leader of the Los Huistas cartel, has been captured in Chiapas, Mexico. The Los Huistas cartel is a significant drug trafficking organization based in Guatemala, known for distributing large quantities of… pic.twitter.com/oHAoTgns5v

— Crime Intel (@WorldCrimeIntel) March 12, 2025