Captan enorme tornado tocando tierra en North Carolina

Just received video of the tornado near the Pender/Sampson County line near US Hwy 421 in NC. This event occurred around 2:08 PM. The video is courtesy of Noah Huffer, Pender County EMS & Fire. pic.twitter.com/KL7HR6I3h2

— NWS Wilmington, NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) August 7, 2024