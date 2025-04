Canelo Álvarez vs William Scull: fecha, hora y dónde ver.

Canelo Álvarez returns to action this Saturday🥊. If he reclaims his Undisputed Super Middleweight Crown vs William Scull,he will then face off vs Bud Crawford in what I believe will be the “biggest boxing event of the year”. #CaneloScull pic.twitter.com/b2qlh097tk

— Adams Boxing Show (@AdamsBoxingShow) April 28, 2025