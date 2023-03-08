Candy crush download for windows 10

Click here to Download









































































































The newest game from the Candy Crush Franchise! With updated graphics, fun new game modes and a host of friends to help you blast through hundreds of levels! Your Candy Crush Friends have been scattered throughout the Candy Kingdom – Join this match 3 puzzle game to find them! Download this game from Microsoft Store for Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile, Windows Phone , Windows Phone 8, Windows 10 Team (Surface Hub), HoloLens. See screenshots, read the latest customer reviews, and compare ratings for Candy Crush Saga. Download Candy Crush Saga for Windows 10 for Windows & read reviews. Free puzzle game for Windows.4/





Candy crush download for windows 10



New tasty match 3 puzzle! Dunk the cookie and save octopuses to collect friends! The newest game from the Candy Crush Franchise! With updated graphics, fun new game modes and a host of friends to help you blast through hundreds of levels!

Your Candy Crush Friends have been scattered throughout the Candy Kingdom – Join this match 3 puzzle game to find them! This friendly bunch have their own unique powers to help you to create sweet candy combinations and blast through blockers! Switch and match candies to unlock rewards, friends, and sweet collectable outfits!

The more candies you collect the greater your power on the game board! This fun new candy game is filled with delicious treats – cookies, jam, chocolate and more! Candy Crush Friends Saga is completely free to play but some optional in-game items will require payment with real money. Do not sell my data: King shares your personal information with advertising partners to personalize ads.

Get to know your Candy Crush Friends! They each have their own unique powers to help you create sweet candy combinations and blast through levels!

Tiffi is a mischievous ball of enthusiasm who accidentally fell into the Candy Kingdom. She loves exploring, helping friends, and matching candies! Enormously strong, yet riddled with anxieties, Yeti is a lovable lunkhead. He meditates and does yoga to control his fears and his big yeti appetite. Stay informed about special deals, the latest products, events, and more from Microsoft Store. Available to United States residents. By clicking sign up, I agree that I would like information, tips, and offers about Microsoft Store and other Microsoft products and services.

Privacy Statement. Skip to main content. Candy Crush Friends Saga. Official Club. See System Requirements. Play games packed full of fun for you to enjoy with your friends. Get ready to play and enter the Kingdom! Play now. Available on HoloLens. Description The newest game from the Candy Crush Franchise!

People also like. Gummy Drop! Cookie Crush Kingdom Free. Crafty Candy – Match 3 Adventure Free. Sweeter than Ever! Match candies with Tiffi Tiffi is a mischievous ball of enthusiasm who accidentally fell into the Candy Kingdom. Be zen, like Yeti Enormously strong, yet riddled with anxieties, Yeti is a lovable lunkhead. Features Hundreds of levels to play — Collect your favorite friends along the way! Your candy friends are your allies — they are ready to help you blast through levels!

Watch Yeti and his friends dance when you win levels! Keep your friends in a sticker book and change their outfits! Explore sweet new worlds in 3D!

Easy to play but challenging to master! Play whenever, online and offline — no wifi needed. Additional information Published by king. Published by king. Approximate size Age rating For all ages. This app can Access your Internet connection Access your home or work networks. Permissions info. Installation Get this app while signed in to your Microsoft account and install on up to ten Windows 10 devices.

Language supported English United States. Seizure warnings Photosensitive seizure warning. Report this product Report this game to Microsoft Thanks for reporting your concern. Our team will review it and, if necessary, take action. Sign in to report this game to Microsoft. Report this game to Microsoft. Report this game to Microsoft Potential violation Offensive content Child exploitation Malware or virus Privacy concerns Misleading app Poor performance.

How you found the violation and any other useful info. Submit Cancel. System Requirements Minimum Your device must meet all minimum requirements to open this product OS Windows 10 version Recommended Your device should meet these requirements for the best experience OS Windows 10 version Open in new tab.

Sign me up Stay informed about special deals, the latest products, events, and more from Microsoft Store. Sign up. Thank you!

Get Candy Crush Saga – Microsoft Store



Designed to make shopping easier. IObit Uninstaller. Internet Download Manager. Advanced SystemCare Free. WinRAR bit. VLC Media Player. MacX YouTube Downloader. Microsoft Office YTD Video Downloader. Adobe Photoshop CC. VirtualDJ Avast Free Security. WhatsApp Messenger. Talking Tom Cat. Clash of Clans. Subway Surfers. TubeMate 3. Google Play. Windows Windows. Most Popular. New Releases. Desktop Enhancements.

Networking Software. Software Winfows. Visit Site. Join Tiffi and Mr. The Download Now link directs you to the Windows Store, where you can continue the download process.

You must have downlkad active Microsoft account to download candy crush download for windows 10 application. This download may not be available in some countries.

Developer’s Description By King. Toffee on their sweet adventure through the Candy Kingdom. Travel through magical lands, visiting wondrous places and meeting deliciously kookie characters. Switch and match your way through hundreds of levels in candy crush download for windows 10 delicious puzzle adventure. The sweetest game just keeps getting sweeter.

Take on this deliciously sweet Winndows alone or play with friends to see who can get the highest score. Candy Crush Saga is completely free to play but some in-game items such as extra moves or lives will require payment.

Already a fan windows server net framework 3.5 free Candy Crush Saga? Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for the latest news: facebook. Full Specifications. What’s читать статью in version. Release June 12, Date Added June 12, Operating Systems. Operating Systems Windows, Windows Additional Requirements None.

Total Downloads 9, Downloads Last Week Report Software. Related Software. HangARoo Free. Recognize phrases by dropping letters into slots. Enjoy the candy crush download for windows 10 with divine combinations and challenging new game modes brimming.

MahJong Suite Free to try. Customize and play hundreds of mahjong solitaire and matching games. Kyodai Mahjongg Free to try. Play Mahjongg Solitaire in 2D or 3D mode.





TE PUEDE INTERESAR