Buscan a Sospechoso tras Disparar a un Oficial en Houston.

HPD Commanders & PIO are en route to the shooting of an outside agency officer in the 9300 block of Stella Link Rd., near the 610 South Loop.

Preliminary info is a suspect shot the officer & fled on foot. A search is ongoing. Please avoid the area. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rW5GWj1WDg

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2025