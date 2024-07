Buscan desesperadamente a Ángela Marisol Díaz en Houston

The family of 22-year-old Angela Marisol Diaz is asking for the public’s help after she went missing in the Houston area.

According to Diaz’s family, her phone was tracked behind the Fitness Connection off of I-10 near a wooded area.

MORE: https://t.co/TudMjfA7J1 pic.twitter.com/LDtju3ys24

— FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) July 5, 2024