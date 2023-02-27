Best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download. 15 BEST Photo (Image) Viewer for Windows 10 PC (2022)

Best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download

Today, everyone has a smartphone in their pocket which has a decent enough camera that can capture the moment. But viewing on that small device is not fruitful, so many people tend to view these photos on their Windows PCs and laptops.

But sometimes, people notice a problem of file format as some photos have different formats and these formats may not be supported on the Windows photo viewer they are using. There are plenty of photo viewers for Windows adobe cc 2015 free the market and we have handpicked 10 of the best Windows photo viewer softwares along with their download links.

It is because it offers many file formats to work with. Editing is also available on Microsoft Photos but it is limited to cropping, adding effects and changing the contrast. Just because of these basic and essential features, it can be one of the best photo viewers for Windows Download Microsoft Photos.

Irfanview is another one of the photo viewers for Windows that deserves its name to be said out loud. It is a very compact software that comes under 3MB and has many features. Its features include powerful and professional-like editing tool with a wide range of formats supporting it with the addition to filters supporting from Adobe Photoshop.

Download Irfanview. ACDSee Photo Studio software is a full-fledged tool for professional editing, viewing and creating unique images. It includes the support for more than 60 file formats for photos and more than 30 video formats. Features wise, it is fully packed with what you will expect from a professional grade photo viewer and editor and if you love dark themed software, then the ACDSee Photo Studio UI will make you go crazy with its dark theme.

These features include sharpening tools, cloning the image, resizing and reshaping, red-eye removing, and many more. The range of file formats supported by this software is also plentiful.

Download FastStone Image Viewer. XnView is another one of the great photo viewers for Windows which offers a wide range of functionality and features. It offers support for over different image formats and some video and audio best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download as well. Other features like basic photo editing, sharpening, color adjusting are also available. Download XnView. Nomacs is one of the best photo viewers for Windows 7 and Windows 10 users. It supports many file formats including RAW formats of high-end cameras and other basic formats.

It can also detect images from Microsoft Word and zip archives along with the ability to edit the colors, saturation, hue. Pros: Support for high-end camera formats, sync of multiple images simultaneously Cons: Users report of it being slow after the recent update Features: Includes file formats of high-end cameras, a good set of tools for editing Availability: Nomacs is available only for Windows Price: Free.

Download Nomacs. If you want an all-in-one file viewer, then File Viewer Plus 3 is for you as it offers a universal file viewer for Windows with over file formats. It offers many image formats including RAW camera format and the functionality of drag of dropping files into the software for faster image viewing.

Get File Viewer Plus 3. It has the most basic functionality that you would find on a software like Windows Photo Viewer and also works kind of similar to that as well.

Download HoneyView. WildBit Viewer is a sleek, fast and compact photo viewer for Windows with a minimalist UI and simple set of features. With numerous video format supports, it also supports over 70 formats of images that can be viewed and best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download on this software.

Download WildBit Viewer. Considered as one of the best photo viewers for Windows XP back in the day, the classic Windows Photo Viewer deserves best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download be in this list because best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download its long life usage by many people and remaining simple throughout the passage of time.

This software comes in-built with Windows and is the simplest and most easy-to-use software you would get with the basic features like rotate, zoom and others. Download Windows Photo Viewer. Whether you use a pre-installed photo viewer like the Microsoft Photos or the Windows Photo Viewer or you install a photo viewer software like the ACDSee Photo Studio or other, it all depends on what type of usage you have. If you are a heavy photo editor and viewer, you best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download avoid the pre-installed software as they tend to have less functionality.

But if you are a kind who does only light photo editing, then you can have a look at the pre-installed ones. Do you have any photo viewers for Windows PCs and laptops in your mind that I may have missed in this list?

Your email address will not be published.

You are at Home » Computer.

Got a Tip? Write In gotoassist windows 10 geekdashboard.





18 Best Free Image Viewer Software



Photo viewer is computer software that can display stored pictures. You can use software to rename, cut, copy, delete, and convert images from one format to another. Many applications enable you to view images in full-screen mode, use AI to tag people, and offer advanced photo search functionality.

Following is a handpicked list of Top Image Viewers for Windows, with their popular features and website links. The list contains windowe open-source free and commercial paid software. Adobe Photoshop Elements is a tool that enables you to edit, create, manage, and share photos. It allows you to add motion winddows your static images with just абстрактный quickbooks 2013 download free уже mouse click.

You can get pictures stored on softwae storage apps like OneDrive or DropBox. Picverse Photo Manager is a comprehensive tool for managing digital photo collections. It helps you to edit individual or multiple images перейти enhancement. The software also helps you flip, crop rotate, and resize photos.

PhotoDirector is one of the best photo editing best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download tools, which offers advanced color controls and intuitive layer editing. It also offers world-class stock images and music tracks to make creative GIFs. This photo editing software allows access to stock catalogs of different categories. Visit PhotoDirector. It allows you to create folders to organize your album with no hassle.

Photo Commander is a software that helps you easily manage your digital photographs. It has user-friendly wizard that helps you to edit the image with minimal effort. Excire Foto is a powerful image viewer app for Windows OS. It is designed for easy photo management and quick content-based browsing. Excire tool also helps you to quickly find the photos you are looking for.

Apowersoft Photo Viewer is an harga acrobat xi free download that provides a free best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download service. This software comes with a function of processing images in batches.

Wondershare Fotophire is a tool that enables you to edit photos quickly. It helps you to remove the image background with a few mouse clicks. Microsoft Photos is an image best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download for windows OS that enables you to edit photos dpwnload hassle.

This software enables you to search photos for places, people, things, and best photo viewer software for windows 10 free download. This tool supports the most common image formats like. Google Photos allows you to share photos with friends and family using shared albums. It is one of the best photo viewer for Windows 10, enabling you to make room for more memories. XnView is a free image viewer that enables users to open and make changes in photos easily.

It provides multi-language support. This photo viewer for PC software enables you to softwqre images using Thumbnail. FastStone Image Viewer is an image viewer for Windows It supports numerous different image formats.

It /12918.txt one of the best image viewer tool which allows you to view photos in a variety of ways, like full screen, thumbnails, etc. HoneyView is a portable free image viewer. This tool supports operating systems like Windows XP, Vista, 7,8, and You can use it to convert batch photo format conversion with resizing. ImageGlass is a lightweight and versatile image-viewing software.

It is designed for Microsoft Windows 10, 8, 7 and Vista. Nomacs is a free and open-source image viewer that supports multiple platforms. It displays additional information like thumbnails, metadata, photi histogram. This Windows image viewer contains tools that can be used for importing, managing, editing, and перейти photos.

Skip to content. To select the best photo viewer for Windows 10, we should consider the following factors: GUI and User Experience Usability and Compatibility File formats supported Tools and functionalities offered How photos are organized Ease of finding images Sharing options Album creation Basic editing, filters, and tagging features Cloud compatibility.

Report a Bug. Previous Prev. Next Continue. Home Testing Expand child menu Expand. SAP Expand child menu Expand. Web Expand child menu Expand. Frfe Learn Expand child menu Expand. Big Data Expand child menu Expand. Live Project Expand child menu Expand. AI Expand child menu Expand. Toggle Menu Close. Search for: Search. Learn More. Picverse Photo Manager. PhotoDirector

View photos in their best quality Photo Viewer For Win 10 is a multimedia utility that allows you to view an image the same quality as it was on camera. Moreover, you can set up a slideshow of multiple images in one folder. FastStone Image Viewer is another photo viewer for Windows 10, which comes with full-screen mode and multiple language support.





