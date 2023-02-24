Backyard baseball 2005 free pc. Manual PC Backyard Baseball 2005

Tags abandonware , old , game , backyard , baseball , sports , action. Genre sports. Platform PC.

Backyard Baseball Download Full Version Free. Grab your mitt and a bat and head out to a dusty sandlot for a game of old-fashioned pick-up baseball in Humongous Entertainment's Backyard Baseball. Aimed at the five-to-ten-year-old crowd, this game features 30 kids as players to choose from as you assemble the ultimate neighborhood club and try for.

Developer Atari, Inc. Publisher Atari. Year Tags abandonware , old , game , backyard , baseball , sports , action. Genre sports. Platform PC.

Genre sports. Platform PC. Comments There are no comments. Similar games Users also downloaded the following old games. Prisoner of War Codemasters. Imagine a game where the players play for the love of the game, not the money.

A game where multi-million dollar contracts are unknown. A game where everyone gets to play. Imagine a game just like it was with the youthful innocence of a child.

This, my friends, is Backyard Baseball. Backyard Baseball takes you back to when you were a kid, when baseball was a game, and the team was hastily put together among the kids in the neighborhood. Humongous Entertainment reached back into the past and captured all those childhood memories of baseball and digitally assembled them into this game.

All the details that make the memories real are here – from the kids taunting the pitcher to the child with the asthma inhaler. Do you remember picking teams, taking turns picking from the best players until only the bad players were left? Do you remember picking someone’s little brother because his big brother was a good player? It’s all here. Nothing was left out.

Players choose from fields such as the sandlot, the urban parking lot, and the rich kid’s backyard. Pitchers throw crazy pitches such as the ‘Elevator’ and the ‘Crazy Ball. Gameplay includes all the necessary elements. Pitchers choose the pitch as well as the placement. Hitters swing at the ball and can even see the strike zone. Fielding is accomplished by clicking where you want the ball thrown, and running is as simple as clicking in the direction you want the runner to advance.

Everything is here, and everything is easy enough for kids. The pace is a little slow, but not too fast for children. Each batter has a distinct personality – from the boy who hops to the plate to the girl who says ‘my game is really tennis, anyway’ when she strikes out. I was extremely impressed with all the details of each character. I have a few complaints about the game.

This game doesn’t install any files to the hard disk – everything is run from the CD. For some reason, each swing of the bat causes the CD to be read. This makes the animation choppy and the mouse click to hit feels sluggish and unresponsive. While the game is playable with this problem, it makes hitting the ball a little difficult. Instead of getting better the more balls I hit, I never really improved. I think this is because I never was able to time when I hit the mouse button and the player started their swing.

I tried copying the entire MB of CD data to the hard disk to see if that improved performance note: this is not an option in the install menu, I just copied it by dragging the contents of the CD into a new folder on my hard disk.

It did speed up the game somewhat, but the batting problem didn’t improve significantly. I also encountered one bug: I hit a ball that bounced infield, then over the fence for what should have been a double.

The announcer even stated this was a double, but the runner advanced only to first. This game is terrific and has all the elements of a Gold Medal winner. But I can’t do it. The delay in clicking the mouse and the batter swinging the ball just ruins it for me. Developer Atari, Inc.

Perspective 3rd-Person. Download MB. External links MobyGames. Captures and Snapshots Windows. Write a comment Share your gamer memories, help others to run the game or comment anything you’d like. Send comment. Download Backyard Baseball We may have multiple downloads for few games when different versions are available. Just one click to download at full speed! Windows Version.





