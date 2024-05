Avioneta se estrella en EEUU y confirman saldo mortal

JUST IN: Pilot and passenger killed in Fluvanna, Va plane crash were from Northern Virginia.

63-year-old John W. Latham of Haymarket (pilot) and 73-year-old Niiben C.A. Ayivorh (passenger) from Burke died Sunday. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/mL7vAPlZQG

— Michael Pegram (@MichaelPNews) May 6, 2024