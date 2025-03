Avión se estrella y estalla en llamas en Texas

DPS Troopers are at the scene of a two-occupant plane crash CR-285, near CR-129 in Pearland. The plane landed in a pipeline field causing damage to the plane, but there are no reports of other property damaged and there are no injuries.

The FAA has been notified. pic.twitter.com/B2c4bknsO7

— TxDPS – Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) March 6, 2025