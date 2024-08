Confirman cinco muertos y lluvias torrenciales en el sureste de EEUU por la tormenta Debby

Here are the 11 AM Tuesday, August 6 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Debby. Potentially historic heavy rainfall across eastern South Carolina through Friday will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding. Follow the latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/XBhhLuWJBG

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 6, 2024