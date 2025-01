Asesor de Trump destaca cooperación de Bukele sobre migración.

BREAKING: President Trump is in talks with El Salvador President, Nayib Bukele on the creation of the “Safe Third Country” agreement.

This agreement would allow the US to deport non-Salvadoran migrants to El Salvador, and also block them from requesting asylum in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/zkIIqSVB4h

— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 26, 2025