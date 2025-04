Arsenal pierde a uno de sus jugadores estrella para el partido contra el Real Madrid

🚨 Jorginho is definitely OUT of Arsenal’s #UCL quarter-final second-leg trip to Real Madrid & is likely to be ruled out for the next few weeks with a chest injury, however, Arsenal hope it is NOT a season-ending injury. ❌ [@johncrossmirror] pic.twitter.com/vmOO0DVANn

— afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 14, 2025