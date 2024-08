Anulan la condena de Heraclio Osario Arellanes, hispano acusado de matar a policía de la Border Patrol

#Justice:

Osario-Arellanes, Charged With Murdering Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry Extradited to U.S. From Mexico#FastAndFurious#BrianTerry

Mexican Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes extradited to US and

will be arraigned today, this afternoon, in Tucson, Arizonahttps://t.co/j6ySQw5XiF pic.twitter.com/yIXcboXTYl

— Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) August 1, 2018