Tía del tirador de Apalache High School sale a defender a su sobrino

Colt Gray’s family defends him after killing four in the Apalachee High shooting.

His aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, threatened to go “full throttle,” while others defended him as a «sweet boy» who faced challenges.

