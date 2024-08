Identifican como hispana a la estudiante encontrada muerta en la Universidad Rice

Andrea Rodríguez Avila, 21, has been identified as the victim in a murder-suicide Monday at Rice University. She transferred to @RiceUniversity earlier this year for pre-law studies from @CCBCMD, where she was an Honors student and involved on campus. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/4rb1Z1jDzO

— KPRC 2 Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) August 27, 2024