Alerta en la Casa Blanca, reportan ambulancias en la entrada por ‘objeto sospechoso’

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple ambulances and emergency along with Hazmat crews are on the scene outside the White House gates ⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC

Currently, multiple ambulances and emergency trucks, including Hazmat crews, are on the scene outside the White House in Washington,… pic.twitter.com/75RnRxMB62

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 9, 2024