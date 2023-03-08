Affinity Designer Projects | Photos, videos, logos, illustrations and branding on Behance – Previous versions

Affinity designer 4k free download

Affinity Vectors & Illustrations for Free Download



Are you a member? Register or Login. Affinity Designer is one of the most comprehensive graphics editing software available today. The software is affordable, supports a wide variety of file types, and very beginner-friendly. The community affinity designer 4k free download Affinity Designer is growing.

Many marketplaces are now listing templates, смотрите подробнее, icon packs, and other resources specifically made for Affinity Designer. And we only include the assets that come in. In addition to. It comes with 15 beautiful page layouts based on the Desivner grid with fully customizable designs. All of the components and graphics affintiy in each template are editable affinitty well.

This website design template kit is ideal for crafting portfolio website designs, especially for photographers k4 creative professionals. The bundle includes 9 page designs you can customize with Affinity Designer, Sketch, Adobe XD, and many other graphics editing software. This UI kit is specially designed for affinity designer 4k free download various smart home-themed user interface designs. It comes with more than 20 card UI designs featuring over different buttons and form styles.

The UI kit design is inspired by neumorphism. A creative illustration is a must-have feature in website designs these days. It not only gives character to a website but also helps explain businesses or services in a simpler way. Designeer illustration showing teamwork is made just for achieving that goal.

Allowing you to fully customize the illustration to your preference. Looking for a unique affinity designer 4k free download pack for an app UI project? Look no further. This creative line icon pack features 80 different icons related to web-based projects. The icon pack comes in multiple file formats including Affinity Designer, Illustrator, Sketch, and more. Who says you need InDesign to customize brochure templates?

This modern annual report template is designed to be able to customize with not just InDesign but also with Affinity Designer. It comes in Affinity Photo and Affinity Publisher file formats as well.

The template itself features 28 custom page layouts in A4 and US Letter sizes. A brand manual is something that every brand must have. This simple one-page нажмите для продолжения will help you define your brand style guide in a creative way. You can download more pages here. As a designer, you can never have enough textures. As they take parts in many different types of designs, textures are a useful resource to have in abundance.

This is a unique paper textures pack made specifically for Affinity Designer. It includes 8 paper textures, 20 watercolor textures, and affinity designer 4k free download acrylic textures. This is a free brush pack you can use in Affinity Designer for shading work. The bundle includes 12 brushes for adding a unique style of shading to your various graphic and узнать больше здесь designs.

A modern and minimal business card template you can easily edit and customize using Affinity designer 4k free download Designer. The template also comes in Affinity 4i, Photoshop, and Illustrator file formats as well.

Dkwnload is a unique icon pack you can use with your web and mobile app designs. It includes icons featuring affinity designer 4k free download designs that are useful in user interface design. The icons 4, available in multiple file formats such as Affinity Design, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Presentation is a key desugner of winning over your clients. This browser mockup will allow you to present your mobile app designs in a way that amazes your clients.

It includes both light and dark color variants. And comes in multiple file formats supporting all popular graphics editing software.

This is a beautiful landing page template you can use to design a stylish affinity designer 4k free download modern header section for a spa, salon, health, or therapy website. Allowing you to customize the layout however you like. World maps can be seen on frree different websites and graphic designs. Maps allow businesses and brands to showcase various features on a large scale. But have you ever seen a map done in polygonal design? This unique world map template will allow you to add a unique look to your own designs.

A proper invoice template is a must-have for every business and freelancer. This is a simple, desihner, and minimalist invoice template you can use for all kinds of businesses.

And жмите сюда can easily edit and customize it using Affinity designer 4k free download Designer. It features a creative design and allows you to easily customize the template using Affinity Designer or Adobe Illustrator. A set of Christmas-themed line icons you can use for free with your holiday-themed designs.

This is a designee brush pack for Affinity Designer made by a professional artist. The brushes are designed for comic artists. Especially for drawing characters and cartoons. The free pack includes 8 brushes and 4 layout tools. Craft the perfect company profile to showcase your business using this minimal and modern brochure template. The template features 32 page layouts in A4 and US Letter size. This creative poster template is ideal for affinith yoga, therapy, frre health and wellness programs.

The template is fully customizable and you can easily change its colors and fonts using Affinity Designer or Fafinity Illustrator. The template comes in Affinity Designer and Illustrator affniity formats. It features a designwr creative downloae that makes it most suitable for a real-estate business or agency. The vector template is fully customizable as well. The template features a minimalist design with plenty of space for showcasing your skills and qualifications. You can customize it using Affinity Designer, Illustrator, or Photoshop.

If you want to design a unique background or a header for a website related to affinity designer 4k free download, artificial intelligence, or technology in general, this concept art kit will come in handy. It features 8 robot characters in vector format. Along with a background scene, 4 artboards, and much more. All in Affinity Designer file format. This is an Affinity Designer asset you can use to generate unique color palettes to use in your designs.

The freebie file page also includes other free files such as an icon pack and a styles pack as well. Be sure to check out desigjer Illustrator logo templates and infographic templates dwsigner for more inspiration.





