Acusan a adolescente hispano de matar a sus padres y hermanos en Nuevo México

In New Mexico, 16-year-old Diego Leyva allegedly gunned down his parents and siblings before drunkenly calling 911 to confess. He surrendered to police upon their arrival and now faces first-degree murder charges. #NewMexico #Crime #BreakingNews‌ pic.twitter.com/QDHVCDXEYR

— Evoclique (@Evoclique_) December 16, 2024