Avión se estrella mientras intentaba evacuar personas por el Huracán Milton

🚨🇺🇸PLANE CRASHES IN TAMPA BAY DURING MILTON EVACUATIONS, MULTIPLE INJURED

A small plane crashed into Tampa Bay during Hurricane Milton evacuations, leaving four people and a dog stranded after engine failure shortly after takeoff from Albert Whitted Airport.

All passengers… https://t.co/Tif0PjfgzF pic.twitter.com/f0rtlBJNMZ

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 8, 2024