ÚLTIMA HORA: Abaten a hombre armado cerca de la Convención Nacional Republicana

BREAKING: FOX6 has confirmed a police officer from Columbus, Ohio has shot and killed a man on Milwaukee’s north side.

The shooting happened at Vliet and 14th not too far from the security perimeter for the #RNC

Live coverage on @fox6now pic.twitter.com/0zOXikj1Bd

— Bria Jones FOX6 (@BriaJonesTV) July 16, 2024